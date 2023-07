The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Thiru K. Kamaraj on his Jayanti.



The Prime Minister tweeted :



“I pay homage to Thiru K. Kamaraj on his Jayanti. A stalwart who devoted his life to India’s development, his emphasis on social empowerment is a guiding force for us all. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision towards poverty alleviation and public welfare.”