G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting to conclude in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today.

Two-day FCBD meeting is being organised ahead of third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting which is scheduled to take place at Gandhinagar, Gujarat on July 17 and 18. Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das will jointly chair the FMCBG meeting.