Cyclonic Circulation Lies Over Northwest Bay Of Bengal And Adjoining Parts

By Odisha Diary bureau

A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

Another fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 18, 2023.

IMD tells it is likely to move west- northwestwards across north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal & Jharkhand during the next 2-3 days.

Odisha Diary bureau
