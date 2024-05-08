India’s IndiGo orders 30 Airbus A350 widebody aircraft

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has placed a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The order will help expand IndiGo’s international network to long-haul destinations. India, the world’s fastest growing major aviation market, is on the verge of an international travel boom as the economy grows and household incomes rise. The A350 is perfectly positioned to serve the country’s aspirations for long-range travel. The choice of the A350 is a reaffirmation of IndiGo’s continued trust in Airbus and is yet another validation of the aircraft as the undisputed leader in long-haul air travel. “Today’s historic moment marks a new chapter for IndiGo and will further shape the future of the airline and for Indian aviation at the same time. For IndiGo, after successfully pioneering the Indian skies with an unprecedented journey, its fleet of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft will allow IndiGo to embark on its next phase of becoming one of the leading global aviation players. At IndiGo, we take pride in being India’s preferred airline and for offering connectivity to our customers, in and with India. This reaffirms IndiGo’s belief in, and commitment to, the growth of India, and in our strategic partnership with Airbus,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo. “A heartfelt thank you to IndiGo for putting its trust in Airbus once again, and to our respective teams who negotiated this agreement for 30 A350s. IndiGo’s first widebody order opens an exciting new chapter in our close partnership. We are proud that our fuel-efficient, next-generation A320 Family revolutionised domestic air travel in India, and that now the A350 is poised to replicate the same success on long-haul routes,” Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft. Bound in a relationship of symbiotic growth with India for more than half a century, Airbus products and services have catalysed the growth of the country’s civil aviation sector. While the Airbus A320 Family is supporting the democratisation of air travel in India, the A350 has become the reference aircraft to unlock the true potential of the international market for the Indian carriers. IndiGo is among the fastest growing airline companies in the world, and is one of the largest A320 Family customers. The A350 is the world’s most modern and efficient wide-body aircraft in the 300-410 seater category. The A350’s clean sheet design includes state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics delivering unmatched standards of efficiency and comfort. Its new generation engines and use of lightweight materials bring a 25 per cent advantage in fuel burn, operating costs and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, compared to previous generation competitor aircraft.