Congress to change the candidate in Puri; Former minister Debasis Nayak joins Congress

Bhubaneswar: Congress wanted to change the candidate in Puri and the announcement of a new candidate was likely by today or tomorrow. Sucharita Mohanty returned the ticket after knowing this & made her own letter viral. There is no problem with funding,” says Odisha Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar on party’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sucharita Mohanty returning party ticket . Former minister Debasis Nayak, who recently switched to BJP after quitting BJD, has joined hands with Congress. Nayak was denied a BJP ticket from Bari assembly seat.