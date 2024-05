Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Bhubaneswar tomorrow at around 9:30 pm. He is scheduled to address public gatherings in Berhmapur and Nabarangpur on May 6 (Monday), informs #Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra.

PM Narendra Modi’s Odisha visit | A three-tier security arrangement will be made from Bhubaneswar Airport to Raj Bhavan. 3 DCPs, 10 ACPs, 17 IICs, and 20 platoons of police force including CISF personnel will be deployed, informs Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh