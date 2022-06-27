Wimbledon Championship kicks off in London today

New Delhi: The Wimbledon Championship will kick off today at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, Stan Wawrinka and Carlos Alcaraz are some of the big names in action today at the Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic will open his campaign against 75th-ranked Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in the first match. Andy Murray will play World No. 77 of Australia while the Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz will open his campaign against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

No players of Russian or Belarusian nationality is allowed to play in the tournament. Wimbledon made this decision after Russia-Ukraine crisis. As a result of the ban, some of the top players in the sport will miss out on Wimbledon, including men’s world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and women’s world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.