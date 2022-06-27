India beat Ireland by seven wickets in first T-20 International of two-match series at Dublin

New Delhi: India defeated Ireland by seven wickets in the rain-interrupted first T-20 International of the two-match series at Dublin. The match has been reduced to 12 overs a side after rain interrupted the start of play. Put into bat first, hosts Ireland posted 108 for the loss of four wickets in 12 overs riding on Harry Tector’s unbeaten quick knock of 64 runs. For visitors, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Avesh Khan picked a wicket each.

In reply, India overhauled the target losing three wickets in 9.2 overs with the help of opener Deepak Hooda’s not out 47 and Ishan Kishan’s 26 runs. For hosts, Craig Young picked up two wickets.

Earlier, skipper Hardik Pandya, who was leading India for first time, elected to bowl first after winning the toss. For Men in Blue, Young pacer Umran Malik received his maiden cap while for hosts, Conor Olphert made his debut. The second T20 will be played tomorrow at the same venue.