Why would you go to 17th Mumbai International Film Festival, let us know on our Twitter @PIB_India / @PIBMumbai

New Delhi : “Kaun hi jaayega Mumbai International Film Festival?!” – did any of you come across this question from a friend, your peers or your inner voice?

Why would you come to watch a film at the 17th MIFF when you have million other options at the click of a button?

Are documentary films boring or animation films only for Children?

Not anymore!

Spare just five minutes and take a glance at what is awaiting you at the 17th MIFF to get answers to all your questions.

MIFF is all about the unconventional. For film buffs and art lovers in search of soul soothing stories, ‘MIFF’ is the answer. If you genuinely appreciate good film making, spread the word and walk in for a great experience at MIFF.

17th MIFF is in hybrid mode and it is FREE

MIFF is offering around 400 films in its 17th edition both in online and offline mode. So enjoy films from the comfort of your home or walk-in to the Films Division complex, Pedder Road, South Mumbai for an all together new experience. For students and media, the screenings are FREE. For others who visit Films Division, pay a nominal registration fee of just Rs. 300/- at https://miff.in/ for the entire event and immerse yourself in this extravaganza.

The online mode of viewing is absolutely free of cost for all.

Registration Link for Students:

https://miff.in/delegate2022/?cat=c3R1ZGVudF9kZWxlZ2F0ZQ==

Registration Link for Media:

https://miff.in/delegate2022/?cat=bWVkaWE=

Registration Link for Others:

https://miff.in/delegate2022/?cat=ZGVsZWdhdGU=

Don’t worry about being starved either of entertainment or food as you will get to taste cuisine from the food stalls of Tunga, Shalimar, Amchi mumbai, Medha Kitchen, Chetan food and lovely drinks from Coke

So Mann bhi bharegaa and Pet bhi!

Moreover you will get to be part of lively interactions with the stalwarts like the renowned wildlife filmmaker Nallamuthu, Oscar Winner and renowned sound designer Resul Pookutty, writer and lyricist Prasoon Joshi and many more druing the festival.

Checkout the screening schedule on MIFF webiste under ‘Screenings’

So Kon Kon Aa Raha Hai @ #MIFF2022 mein?

You can thank us later!