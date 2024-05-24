Wheat procurement in full swing, crosses last year’s total procurement figure

Procurement of Wheat during RMS 2024-25 is going on smoothly in the major procuring States across the country. 262.48 LMT of wheat has already been procured so far this year in Central Pool surpassing last year’s total procurement of 262.02 LMT.

A total of 22.31 lakh farmers have been benefitted during RMS 2024-25 with total MSP outflow to the tune of Rs. 59,715 crores. Major contribution in the procurement came from five procuring states Viz. Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh with procurement of 124.26 LMT, 71.49 LMT, 47.78 LMT, 9.66 LMT and 9.07 LMT respectively.

The rice procurement is also progressing smoothly. 728.42 LMT paddy equivalent to 489.15 LMT of rice has been so far procured directly from 98.26 Lakh farmers during KMS 2023-24, with total MSP outflow of approx. Rs. 1,60,472 crores.

With above quantity of procurement, the combined stock of wheat and rice at present in Central Pool surpassed 600 LMT which puts the country in a comfortable position to meet out its requirements of food grains under PMGKAY and other welfare schemes and for market interventions too.