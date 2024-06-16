FIMI Organises Sustainable Mining Summit

Bhubaneswar: Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) organized the Sustainable Mining Summit on June 13-14, 2024, at hotel Mayfair Lagoon here. The summit was aimed at addressing the challenges and opportunities in the mining industry towards achieving sustainable development.

The two-day event brought together key stakeholders in the mining sector, including government agencies, regulators, industry stalwarts, practicing managers, academicians, and strategists. The summit provided a platform for discussions on various issues related to sustainable mining practices, including environmental protection, social responsibility, and economic viability.

Opening the session for the participants, Shantesh Gureddi, President, FIMI said, “Growth of the mining sector is crucial for India not just to sustain high economic growth but also to generate the much-needed employment and help the population improve its standard of living. FIMI has long recognised the need for sustainable mining in India and organising the summit to bring together various stakeholders at one platform to help learn from each other’s experiences.”

The summit saw a series of informative and engaging sessions and panel discussions, covering topics such as technological advancements in mining, the role of mining in India’s economy, environmental sustainability, and the impact of mining on local communities. The participants shared their experiences and best practices in sustainable mining and discussed innovative solutions for the challenges facing the industry.

Attending the event, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-charge, Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, Tata Steel, said “It is the need of the hour that Indian Mining Industry focus on innovation and data-driven technologies and adopt sustainable mining practices to achieve the ambitious target of net-zero by 2070. I thank FIMI for providing the platform for stakeholders in the mining sector to discuss and share their experiences and best practices.

Several key dignitaries including Subhash Chandra, CEO, CAMPA, Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, GoI, A.T. Mishra, Dy. Director General of Forests, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, G. Rajesh, Director (Mines), Directorate of Mines and Geology, Govt. of Odisha, K. Mondal, Director (Mines), Directorate General of Mines Safety, Bhubaneswar, Nihar Ranjan Sahoo, Chief Environmental Engineer, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, and Ms Nashid Chowdhury, Investment and Trade Commissioner, Govt. of Western Australia, graced the event and emphasized on the need for sustainable mining practices.