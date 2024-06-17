Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt authorises district collectors to take call on re-opening of schools considering the weather situation; order to remain in force till June 20.

Morning classes till June 20 (6:30-10:30 AM) declared in schools in these districts of Odisha -Keonjhar -Deogarh -Jagatsinghpur -Angul -Khordha.

District-wise announcements on school reopening so far School closed till June 20 -Ganjam -Bhadrak -Bargarh Morning classes till June 20 (6:30-10:30 AM) -Keonjhar -Deogarh -Jagatsinghpur -Angul -Khordha -Puri – Nabarangpur (till June 22)