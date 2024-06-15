Punch.ev is India’s first and safest EV, receives 5-star safety ratings with highest ever scores from Bharat-NCAP

Nexon.ev also receives 5-star rating from Bharat-NCAP

Mumbai: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors and the pioneer of India’s EV revolution, in a significant announcement today declared that the Punch.ev and the Nexon.ev have achieved the 5 star Bharat-NCAP safety rating. While the Punch.ev set a major milestone by receiving the highest ever scores achieved by any vehicle till date – 31.46/32 and 45/49 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP) respectively, the Nexon.ev scored 29.86/32 and 44.95/49 points for AOP and COP respectively. With this, Tata Motors is now the only OEM with the safest range of SUV portfolio scoring 5-stars across Bharat-NCAP and Global-NCAP tests.

Mr. Nitin Gadkari – Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, expressed, “My heartfelt congratulations to Tata Motors on this significant milestone as the Nexon.ev and Punch.ev receive a 5-star rating, under Bharat-NCAP. The certification aligns with the Indian government’s vision for safer vehicles in the country and emphasizes the role of Bharat-NCAP in making India’s automobile industry ‘aatmanirbhar’. The Bharat-NCAP car safety standard is pivotal in realizing the government’s vision to make India a global automobile hub and increase its export worthiness in International markets.”

Commenting on this extraordinary achievement, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Safety, once less discussed, is now a top priority for the Indian car buyer. At Tata Motors, safety is engrained in our DNA, which has made us an industry benchmark. We have continued to be the pioneers in driving the safety conversation – ensuring that our commitment reflects in every vehicle we manufacture, regardless of price point. We welcome stricter government safety standards and are proud to be the first manufacturer to have sent vehicles and lead the Bharat-NCAP protocol with superlative results. We are delighted to produce India’s safest vehicle – an EV – in the Punch.ev, while the Nexon.ev continues its legacy of safety with its 5-star rating. Together, all four of our SUVs tested under the Bharat-NCAP have achieved 5-star ratings, setting a benchmark for all passenger vehicles to follow. Looking ahead, our proactive stance on safety will continue, backed by extensive R&D to help us evolve and enable us in leading the way to create a safer future for every road user.”

The Punch.ev, since its launch, has been quite an attraction for EV enthusiasts and first-time buyers, with over 35% owners from the rural markets. With its combination of long range, exalting performance, cutting-edge technology, and features that are generally found in segments 2 – 3 above its own, the Punch.ev has attracted over 10,000 proud members to its family. It’s not only a truly electric SUV; it’s a bold step into the future of mobility. The Punch.ev also scores mighty high on convenience and punches above its weight, offering a premium experience that is accessible to customers.