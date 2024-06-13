Union Minister Annpurna Devi Visits Women’s and Children’s Welfare Institutions in Delhi

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi along with Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Smt. Savitri Thakur made a visit to Nirmal Chhaya Complex in Delhi which houses various central government sponsored welfare institutions. Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Govt. of India, Shri Anil Malik accompanied the Ministers.

She visited Children Home for Girls, After Care Home for Women and Child Welfare Committee which are institutions promoting family based non-institutional care of children in difficult circumstances. These institutions are run under Mission Vatsalya in the Ministry. Union Minister interacted with the children in these centers.

She also visited One Stop Centre and SANKALP-Hub for Empowerment of Women which are institutions set up to promote safety & security and empowerment of Women respectively and are part of Mission Shakti under the aegis of the Ministry.

The Union Minister was joined by senior officials, and various initiatives were discussed to further improve the capabilities of these institutions. It was emphasized that child rights advocacy, and awareness, along with strengthening the juvenile justice care and protection system, to realise the vision of women led development and ‘leave no child behind’ is necessary for attaining the “Viksit Bharat” envisaged by the Prime Minister.