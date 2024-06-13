TPCODL Ignites Transformative TQM Journey with Successful Workshop

Bhubaneswar, June 13, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, successfully conducted a Total Quality Management (TQM) Workshop at the Management Development Centre in Bhubaneswar on May 29, 2024.

TQM encompasses systematic activities carried out by the organization to achieve the objectives effectively and efficiently, ensuring products and services meet customer needs in terms of quality, timeliness and cost-effectiveness.

The Workshop commenced with a key message from Mr. Sanjay Kumar Banga, President (Transmission & Distribution) of Tata Power to the participants. He highlighted the strategic importance of TQM and urged all attendees to embrace forthcoming changes and improvements.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL stated, “Integrating TQM principles into our operations is vital for achieving our ambitious goals and setting new standards in the industry. The dedication and input from our Senior Leadership Team and employees are instrumental in driving this transformation. We are committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.”

Further, renowned TQM Guru, Dr. Pankaj Kumar ushered the workshop as the Subject Matter Expert and enlightened the participants with his extensive experience and insights from Tata Steel.

After discussing the TQM Roadmap, an elaborate discussion on the Mid-Term Plan (LAKSHYA – FY27) was conducted. This included advancements in Operational Excellence, Customer Centricity, Technology (IT-OT), Sustainability and Workforce Management, with a persistent focus on Safety, Quality, 5S, Innovation and Health.

The forum was subsequently open to views from Senior Leadership Team (SLT) members, aligning future aspirations and emphasizing TQM as a cornerstone of strategic initiatives.

With over 85 participants, including various function representatives and the Senior Leadership Team, the workshop marks the beginning of a transformative TQM journey at TPCODL.