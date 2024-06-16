Michelin unveils India’s most fuel-efficient Commercial Vehicle tyre: MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z+

Michelin, the world’s tyre technology leader, today announced the launch of its most fuel-efficient truck and bus tyre, the MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z+, for the Indian market. This latest line of made-in-India tyre is specially engineered for Indian road and load conditions and also takes into account the growing demand for fuel-efficient tyres by Indian fleet owners.

MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z+ represents a significant advancement in tyre technology, boasting the industry’s lowest rolling resistance that delivers up to 15%* fuel savings. This tubeless truck tyre, sized at 295/80R22.5 is an upgraded version of the acclaimed MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z, and is designed to help reduce CO2 emissions by up to 8 tons**.

“After the successful launch of the MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z range in 2020, we are excited to bring the next generation MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z+ for our Indian customers,” said Shantanu Deshpande, Managing Director, Michelin India. The MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z+ addresses the major issue of high fuel costs in logistics, which contribute up to 60% of the operating expenses of Indian fleet owners, by providing excellent fuel efficiency and lowering their overall costs.”

For Michelin, a sustainable future and advances in technology go hand in hand. Respect for environment is a long-standing commitment and one of the Michelin’s five core values. For over 30 years, the Group has demonstrated its willingness to reduce its environmental footprint and its ability to design increasingly innovative products, services, and solutions with less impact. In tyres, Michelin has shown the way since 1992 with the launch of the “green” tyre. MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z+ which is expected to help reduce CO2 emissions by up to 8 tons** will significantly contribute to Michelin Group’s CO2 emission reduction commitments by 2030.