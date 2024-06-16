Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi holds a crucial meeting for Snana Purnima and Puri Rath Yatra. “The CM was briefed on various aspects. A meeting will be soon conducted with servitors and all stakeholders for smooth conduct of the rituals and other arrangements by the Odisha government,” says Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

On the heavy rush of devotees at Srimandir, the Law Minister says, “No problem has been witnessed and the rush was due to continuous holidays. Everybody should support and things will be more streamlined in the coming days.”