Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande reviews Passing Out Parade of 146th Course of NDA

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Manoj Pande reviewed the Passing Out Parade of 146th Course of National Defence Academy at Khetarpal Parade Ground, NDA, Khadakwasla on 24 May 2024. A total of 1265 cadets participated in the parade of which 337 cadets were from the passing out Course. This included 199 Army Cadets, 38 Naval Cadets & 100 Air Force cadets including 19 cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries including Bhutan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar & Maldives. A contingent of 24 female cadets, presently in their third and fourth term of training also took part in the parade.

Known as the cradle of military leadership, the NDA is the country’s premier Joint Services Training Institution. The 146th course was inducted in Jun 2021 and after completion of three years of rigorous military training the cadets passed out in a grand ceremonial event. The cadets will now join their respective Pre-Commissioning Training Academics.

Battalion Cadet Captain (BCC) Shobhit Gupta won the President’s Gold Medal for standing first in the overall order of merit, Academy Cadet Adjutant (ACA) Manik Tarun won the President’s Silver Medal for standing second in the overall order of merit and BCC Anni Nehra won the President’s Bronze Medal for standing third in the overall order of merit. Golf Squadron bagged the prestigious ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’, for being the Champion Squadron which was presented during the parade.

The Reviewing Officer congratulated the passing out course cadets, medal winners and the Champion Squadron for their hard work and overwhelming performances. He conveyed his sincere gratitude to the proud parents of the passing out course for sending their motivated wards to join the Armed Forces. He encouraged the cadets to further the spirit of jointness as they grow in service and also emphasised about the revolution in military affairs which are mostly driven by technology.

In a solemn ceremony at the Hut of Remembrance, National Defence Academy which followed this Passing Out Parade, the Chief of The Army Staff paid homage to the brave hearts whose names are etched in the hallowed precincts. The Hut of Remembrance was constructed by the cadets of 10th to 17th Course NDA and has since then been a symbol of bravery, courage and selfless services. The walls of this hallowed memorial recite the sagas of undaunted courage, valour and innumerable sacrifices made by the alumnus of National Defence Academy over the last 75 years.