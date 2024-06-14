National

PM Modi shares video clip on Trikonasana

By Odisha Diary bureau
New Delhi, Dec 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today shared a video clip on Trikonasana or the triangle posture, urging people to practice the posture for improved upper body and concentration.

Shared in the run-up to the 10th edition of the International Yoga Day, the clip also elaborates on the steps of perform the standing posture.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Practice Trikonasana for improved shoulders, back and improving concentration!”

“त्रिकोणासन का अभ्यास जहां पीठ और कंधे को मजबूती देता है, वहीं एकाग्रता बढ़ाने में भी यह काफी मददगार है।”

 

 

