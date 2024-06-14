PM Modi shares video clip on Trikonasana

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today shared a video clip on Trikonasana or the triangle posture, urging people to practice the posture for improved upper body and concentration.

Shared in the run-up to the 10th edition of the International Yoga Day, the clip also elaborates on the steps of perform the standing posture.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Practice Trikonasana for improved shoulders, back and improving concentration!”

“त्रिकोणासन का अभ्यास जहां पीठ और कंधे को मजबूती देता है, वहीं एकाग्रता बढ़ाने में भी यह काफी मददगार है।”