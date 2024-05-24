Penultimate Phase (Phase-6) Polling Set for Tomorrow

The Election Commission of India is all geared up for the Phase-6 of the Lok Sabha polls that commences tomorrow. Polling is scheduled in 58 PCs across 8 States/UTs. Haryana and NCT of Delhi will head to polls in this phase. Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are the other States/UTs which will continue with their polls in this phase. Polling for 42 Assembly Constituencies for the Odisha State Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously.

Concerned CEOs and State machineries have been directed to take adequate measures to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted. Polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with ample shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets, and other basic facilities to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment. Polling parties have been dispatched along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations.

The Commission has called upon voters to turnout in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride. Voters of PCs in urban centres like Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad are specially reminded about their right and duty to vote and break the trend of urban apathy.

The last phase i.e. 7th phase of polling will be on the 1st of June for remaining 57 PCs with counting of votes scheduled on 4th June. Polling for 25 States/UTs and 428 PCs was completed in a smooth and peaceful manner in the first five phases of the General Elections.

Phase 6 Facts:

Polling for Phase-6 of the General Elections 2024 will be held on 25th of May, 2024 for 58 Parliamentary Constituencies (General- 49; ST- 02; SC- 07) in 8 States/ UTs. Voting begins at 7AM and closure of poll timings may differ PC wise. 42 Assembly Constituencies (General -31; ST=05; SC=06) of Odisha Legislative Assembly will also go to polls simultaneously. Around 11.4 lakh Polling officials will welcome over 11.13 crore voters across 1.14 lakh polling stations Over 11.13 crore voters include 5.84 crore Male; 5.29 crore Female and 5120 Third gender electors. There are over 8.93 lakh registered 85+ years old, 23,659 voters above 100 years and 9.58 lakh PwD voters for Phase 6 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes. The optional Home Voting facility is already receiving tremendous appreciation and response. 20 Special trains were deployed to ferry security personnel. 184 Observers (66 General Observers, 35 Police Observers, 83 Expenditure Observers) have already reached their Constituencies days before the polls. They serve as the eyes and ears of the Commission to exercise utmost vigilance. Additionally, Special Observers have been deployed in certain states. A total of 2222 Flying Squads, 2295 Static Surveillance Teams, 819 Video Surveillance Teams and 569 Video Viewing Teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to deal with any form of inducement of voters strictly and swiftly. A total of 257 international Border check posts and 927 inter-state border check posts are keeping strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies. Strict surveillance has been kept at sea and air routes. Assured Minimum Facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease. Voter Information Slips have been distributed to all registered voters. These slips serve as a facilitation measure and as an invitation from the Commission to come and vote. Voters can check their polling station details, and poll date through this link https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ The Commission has also provided 12 alternative documents other than Voter id card (EPIC) for identity verification at polling stations. If a voter is registered in the electoral roll, voting can be done by showing any of these documents. Link to ECI order for alternative identification documents:

https://www.eci.gov.in/eci-backend/public/api/download?url=LMAhAK6sOPBp%2FNFF0iRfXbEB1EVSLT41NNLRjYNJJP1KivrUxbfqkDatmHy12e%2FzBiU51zPFZI5qMtjV1qgjFsi8N4zYcCRaQ2199MM81QYarA39BJWGAJqpL2w0Jta9CSv%2B1yJkuMeCkTzY9fhBvw%3D%3D

Parliamentary Constituency wise electors for phase 6 were released vide press note no. 99 dated May 23, 2024. Link : https://www.eci.gov.in/eci-backend/public/api/download?url=LMAhAK6sOPBp%2FNFF0iRfXbEB1EVSLT41NNLRjYNJJP1KivrUxbfqkDatmHy12e%2FztfbUTpXSxLP8g7dpVrk7%2FYMdYo4qvd6YLkLk2XBNde37QzVrkv3btzrRY%2FqfIjnfdOFtn933icz0MOeiesxvsQ%3D%3D Data on Voter Turnout in General Elections to Lok Sabha 2019 is available on the following links: https://old.eci.gov.in/files/file/13579-13-pc-wise-voters-turn-out/ Voter turnout App displays overall approximate turnout live for each phase. It is pertinent to note that Phase wise/State wise/AC wise/PC wise approximate turnout data is available on voter turnout App live on two hourly basis on poll day till 7 pm after which it is continuously updated on return of polling parties. Trends of voter turnout- Phase wise, State-wise, Parliamentary constituency wise (with turnout within Assembly Constituencies within that PC) may be continuously seen at Voter Turn Out app, which can be downloaded from the below links:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.eci.pollturnout&hl=en_IN&pli=1

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/voter-turnout-app/id1536366882