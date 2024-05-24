OdishaTop News

Aparajita Sarangi Writes to Khordha Collector Alleging Rigging Incidents, Calls for Increased Security Measures

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi has penned a letter to the Khordha Collector and Returning Officer concerning potential rigging incidents reportedly involving two retired police officials. The areas highlighted include Ward no 46 of Bhubaneswar Central – Bayababa Matha area & Saheed Nagar, Unit 8 – Mali Sahi, and the Khordha Municipality Area. Sarangi urged the deployment of Central Paramilitary Forces, along with sector officers and magistrates, in these locations to ensure fair polling.

