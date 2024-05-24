Odisha BSE Matric Exam Results Set for May 26, 10 AM Declaration
Prev Post
Odisha’s Preetismita Bhoi Sets New World Record at IWF World Youth Weightlifting Championships, Jyoshna Sabar Clinches Silver
Officials announced that the Odisha BSE Matric exam results will be released on May 26, with the declaration set for 10 am. Students can access their scores online by visiting the official website at 11:30 am, according to the announcement.
Prev Post
Odisha’s Preetismita Bhoi Sets New World Record at IWF World Youth Weightlifting Championships, Jyoshna Sabar Clinches Silver