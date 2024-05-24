EducationOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha BSE Matric Exam Results Set for May 26, 10 AM Declaration

By Odisha Diary bureau

Officials announced that the Odisha BSE Matric exam results will be released on May 26, with the declaration set for 10 am. Students can access their scores online by visiting the official website at 11:30 am, according to the announcement.

 

