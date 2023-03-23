Bhubaneswar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with her Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today. Mamata Banerjee called the meeting a “courtesy call” and the Odisha Chief Minister said there was no “political discussion” during the meeting. “I’m grateful to Naveen Patnaik . He is a very tall leader. Good gesture for Naveenji to give us all protocol, all affection”, says Mamata Banerjee after the meeting.

“We resolved to make the federal structure of the country permanent and strong. There was no other political discussion,” he said. The West Bengal CM praised the officers and people of Odisha for the hospitality she got during her visit. She also expressed gratitude to the Odisha government for providing 2 acres land in Puri for construction of Bengal Niwas for devotees of West Bengal. The two CMs exchanged gifts. Odisha CM gifted two acres of land in Puri to WB government for building a guest house.