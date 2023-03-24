Well-known singer and Padma Shri Awardee Bombay Jayashri were found unconscious at a hotel in London today. She reportedly suffered a head injury and emergency surgery has been performed.

The 58-year-old singer is known for rendering Carnatic and Hindustani music. Her song in life of Pi, a film which won four awards in Oscar in 2013 was considered the most mellifluous song.

She won Padmashri Award in 2021 and won Sangeet Natak Academy Award for this year and many other such awards.

Her formative years were in Mumbai where she did her schooling and college. She has conducted concerts in 35 countries.