We are the biggest Yuva-Shakti in the world and we must strive to achieve our immense potential: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur launched pan India the Yuva [email protected] today from IIT Ropar in Punjab. On the occasion Shri Anurag Thakur also launched the Dashboard of Yuva Utsava.

Yuva Utsava was simultaneously hosted at Pratapgarh(U.P.), Haridwar(Uttrakhand), Dhar and Hosangabad(M.P.),Hanumangarh(Rajasthan),Saraiekela(Jharkhand),Kapurthala(Punjab), Jalgaon(Maharastra),Vijayawara(Andhra Pradesh),Karimnagar(Telangana),Palakhad(Kerala),Cuddalore( Tamil Nadu). In the first phase by 31st March 2023, Yuva Utsava will be held in 150 Districts across the country to celebrate the youth power.

Speaking to a hall filled with youngsters, Sh. Anurag Singh Thakur spoke about the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and urged the youth to make them proud. “We are the biggest Yuva-Shakti in the world and we must strive to achieve our immense potential.” Further, he also urged the students to pick one social cause each that was close to their hearts and work to find the solutions to these issues. “Youth are the builders of tomorrow”, he added.

Sh. Anurag Singh Thakur also spoke on the importance of millets and the possibility these held for increasing the income of farmers while also allowing us to save water and replenish the soils. Fit India also saw mention in his speech with the hall echoing the slogan of “Fitness ka doze, Aadha ghanta Roz”

“Today, India has become the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. We have 107 unicorns. We have the maximum number of startups that come up in a day in any country. Our economy has come from being among the Fragile Five to now among the First Five. All this has been possible due to Modi ji’s efforts and initiatives like Start Up India and Stand Up India”, he said.

Union Minister also visited the stalls set up at the venue on this occasion.

*Background *

The Yuva Utsav programs in the first phase are being hosted by schools and colleges of the districts, with broad based participants/footfall from neighboring educational institutions apart from the Youth Volunteers and Members of Youth Club affiliated with NYKS.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports through its premier Youth organization Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), is organizing “YUVA UTSAV- India @2047” program in all districts across the country. This pan India celebration of Yuva Shakti follows a 3-tier format, beginning with a one-day District Level Yuva Utsav to be held from March to June 2023. The first phase of the program is scheduled to be held in 150 districts, to be held during the period – 4th March to 31st March 2023 in the current financial year.

The winners of the District Level will participate at the State level Yuva Utsav which is a 2-day program scheduled to be held during August to September 2023 at State Capitals. The winners of all the State level programs shall participate at the National Level Yuva Utsav scheduled to be held in 3rd/4th week of October, 2023 at Delhi.

Across the three levels, Young Artists, Writers, Photographers, Orators will compete and traditional artists will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the country. The theme for the Yuva Utsav will be Panch Pran :

1. Goal of developed India,

2. To remove any trace of slavery or colonial mindset,

3. Take pride in our heritage and legacy,

4. Unity and solidarity, and

5. Sense of duty among citizens.

The youth participants would bring to the central stage of public discourse the vision for Amrit Kaal, rooted in the 5 resolves (Panch Pran). Yuva Shakti se Jan Bhagidari” will be the driving force for this grand celebration of 75thAnniversary of India’s Independence leading up to [email protected]

Youth in the age group of 15 to 29 years are eligible to participate in the programs/competitions at District, State and National Levels with winners at each stage proceeding to the next level.