Way of life in Arunachal Pradesh exemplifies coexistence with nature & preservation of ecology; should be emulated by all, says the VP

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today called upon all citizens to emulate the approach towards ecological preservation upheld by people of Arunachal Pradesh. “Your way of life exemplifies coexistence with nature,” he stated. Terming Arunachal Pradesh a “microcosm of Bharat”, the Vice-President praised the scenic beauty of the state, drawing attention to its “pristine landscape, misty mountains and lush forests” which made it a haven for tourists.

Addressing the 38Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh in Itanagar today on his maiden visit to the state, the Vice-President praised the organic produce of the state for its credibility and authenticity. Acknowledging the large national and international markets that exist for such produce, Shri Dhankhar expressed his conviction that enabling government schemes would further expand the reach of such resources.

Referring to the eight north eastern states or the ‘Ashta Lakshmis’ as the “jewels of India”, the Vice-President emphasised that India’s cultural fabric was incomplete without its North Eastern region. Highlighting the “phenomenal and exponential rise” in infrastructure and in road, rail and air connectivity in the region, Shri Dhankhar said that these outcomes reflected the “changing face of Bharat” as well as the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Tracing India’s journey from being one of the ‘Fragile Five’ economies to becoming one of the ‘Top Five’, the Vice-President underlined the rising stature of India among the comity of nations. Making note of India’s leadership of the G20, Shri Dhankhar said that the G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering held in Itanagar during India’s presidency had showcased the potential of the state to the world.

Commending the individuals from Arunachal Pradesh who had been honoured with Padma Awards in recent years, the Vice-President said that the deserving were being recognized for their talent in the present ecosystem, without any patronage or nepotism. He also urged the youth to embrace their role as footsoldiers on the march towards taking India to the status of “Viksit Bharat@2047”.

