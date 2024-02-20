Way of life in Arunachal Pradesh exemplifies coexistence with nature & preservation of ecology; should be emulated by all, says the VP

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today called upon all citizens to emulate the approach towards ecological preservation upheld by people of Arunachal Pradesh. “Your way of life exemplifies coexistence with nature,” he stated. Terming Arunachal Pradesh a “microcosm of Bharat”, the Vice-President praised the scenic beauty of the state, drawing attention to its “pristine landscape, misty mountains and lush forests” which made it a haven for tourists.
Commending the individuals from Arunachal Pradesh who had been honoured with Padma Awards in recent years, the Vice-President said that the deserving were being recognized for their talent in the present ecosystem, without any patronage or nepotism. He also urged the youth to embrace their role as footsoldiers on the march towards taking India to the status of “Viksit Bharat@2047”.
Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retd.); Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu; Union Minister, Shri Kiren Rijiju; Deputy Chief Minister of Arunchal Pradesh, Shri Chowna Mein; Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Ms. S Phangnon Konyak; Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.