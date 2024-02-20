Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Inaugurates AIIMS Jammu

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu, today. The Prime Minister also inaugurated, launched and laid foundation stone of various other development works in the region and interacted with beneficiaries of Central schemes.

Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir; Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of India; and Shri Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament from Jammu were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, “the number of Medical Colleges in J&K has increased from 4 to 12 in the last 10 years. Similarly, in the same time period, MBBS seats in J&K has more than doubled from 500 to 1300.” Highlighting that “there were no PG medical seats in J&K before 2014”, he said that “today there are 650 PG medical seats in the Union Territory”. 35 new nursing and paramedic colleges are also coming up in the region which will lead to a considerable increase in nursing seats as well, he further stated.

On inaugurating AIIMS Jammu, the Prime Minister said, “the Union Government has added 15 new AIIMS in the last 10 years, including two in J&K alone.” He said that “after the commissioning of AIIMS Jammu, people of Jammu will no longer have to leave for Delhi to avail specialized medical treatment, which will help them save valuable time and resources.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the rapid speed of transformation of infrastructure in all the sectors of the country. He reiterated his vision of India to become Viksit Bharat by 2047 and appealed to the people to work towards that vision. He said that a Viksit Jammu & Kashmir is a pre-requisite to Viksit Bharat and the various developmental and upliftment projects of the Central Government in J&K are aimed at fulfilling that vision into reality.

Expressing his elation on the occasion, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare highlighted the commitment of the Union Government for AIIMS Jammu whose foundation stone laying to inauguration took only 5 years.

Shri Manoj Sinha thanked the Union Government for fulfilling many long-cherished aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) be it in bringing development and benefits of central schemes to marginalized sections or in provisioning two AIIMS to the region. He stated that “the last 5 years have witnessed a transformation in J&K especially in improving the health, education, security and infrastructure landscape of the region which is evident in the decline of terrorism by 75% and growth of investment and new opportunities”. He also pointed out that “under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, J&K has become the only region in India having AIIMS, IIT, IIM and other institutions of eminence”.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance that the government has given towards enhancing infrastructure development in the country and especially in J&K. He stated that many of these development projects were very ambitious from the start and credited the Hon’ble Prime Minister for proactively pursuing them to ensure that development reaches the last mile.

Background:

AIIMS Jammu, an Institute of National Importance, is a premier state-of-the-art reliable high-quality Referral Centre for Tertiary Healthcare located in Vijaypur (Jammu). It is established under the auspices of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), to address regional healthcare imbalances, encourage evidence-based research and elevate medical education standards in our country.

AIIMS Jammu, with a commitment to serve marginalized communities, endeavours to provide affordable specialized medical care, thereby reducing the financial burden and time constraints associated with traveling to distant cities for treatment and transforming the healthcare landscape of the region with its motto “Healing meets Hope.” The logo of the institute reflects the socio-cultural and spiritual ethos of the Jammu region.

The hospital is set to offer comprehensive medical services, with an expected daily footfall of 2000-3000 patients in the outpatient department. Phase-1 will see the establishment of 750 beds, including 193 ICU beds catering to trauma care, general care, and super-specialties. AIIMS Jammu plans to encompass approximately 50 departments, encompassing both general and specialized care. Advanced facilities like Nuclear Medicine, 20 Modular OTs, MRI, and CT Scan, operating round the clock, will ensure that humane and continuous care is readily available. Additionally, AIIMS Jammu’s dedicated two-storey “Aayush Block” with 30 beds alongside other facilities and partnerships, reflects a holistic healthcare approach merging traditional and modern medicine to enhance regional health outcomes. AIIMS Jammu is a beacon of hope for region & beyond with a Helipad for swift trauma patient transport in emergency care.

AIIMS Jammu introduces a ground-breaking initiative, establishing a ‘Patient Centric Hospital’ featuring innovative amenities such as Patient Assistant Services, Indoor Navigation System, Patient Care Managers and coordinators, and Smart Payment Cards. The introduction of the Patient Navigation System promises to enhance accessibility for all patients, particularly benefiting differently abled individuals, including those with visual impairment, by facilitating seamless navigation to their desired destinations within the facility.”

AIIMS Jammu will have an annual intake of 100 students for its MBBS program and 60 students for Nursing. It will also introduce Post-Graduate programs in Medical, Dental (MD/MS/MDS), Nursing, Super Specialization programs (DM/MCh), Doctorate (PhD) degrees, and more in the future.

The hospital, sprawling across 226.84 acres along National Highway 44, features one of India’s largest and most picturesque campuses. The campus prioritizes eco-friendliness, being developed for 4-star Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA), with a solar panel system, sewage treatment plant, and planting of 13,500 trees and 5 lakh shrubs.

The key infrastructural features of AIIMS Jammu comprise a Convention Centre with state-of-the art projection system, audio-visual system and a sitting capacity of 1000 people, a Night Shelter for 216 attendants, multi-storied staff housing, UG/PG hostels, a Sports Club, Cricket Stadium, Basketball and Lawn Tennis Courts, Squash Court, surface parking for 3284 cars, and a Guest House for 26 guests. Notable “Value Additions” for enhancing the quality of life on campus include an Amphitheatre, Cycling Track, Soft Music along Walking path, and more.

With 54% of its faculty and nearly 78%-80% Nursing Officers being women, AIIMS Jammu prioritizes women empowerment through equal opportunities, supportive work environments, and gender-sensitive policies. Tailored training programs for women leadership exemplify its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

In consonance with the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India, AIIMS Jammu, for seamless integration of healthcare ecosystem, will be undergoing a transformative shift towards 100% digitalization in healthcare in 4 milestones within 1 year after commissioning. Electronic Health Records (EHRs) will replace traditional paper records.

AIIMS Jammu has also established collaborations with premier institutes like IIT, IIM, IIIM, and others for creating a responsive, adaptable, and globally connected healthcare ecosystem. It is actively establishing “Centres of Excellence” across various domains like Telemedicine, Trauma Sciences, Nursing, Comprehensive Cancer Care, Advanced Studies in Hospital Administration, aiming for success and significance in healthcare and education. It’s upcoming 24/7 modern digital library serves as a pivotal asset in advancing healthcare practices. “AIIMS Jammu” envisions itself as a “Global Village” for healthcare, research, skill development and medical education, encouraging OICs/NRIs to participate in providing specialized healthcare services with cutting-edge technology, aiming for an integrated ‘One Campus’ answer for all investigative, operative, rehabilitative and vocational needs of the patients.

Senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, Government of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as well as representatives from the implementing agencies were also present on the foundation laying occasion of AIIMS, Jammu.