Digital Flight Control Computer  for Tejas Mk1A Flown successfully

In a significant development towards Tejas Mk1A programme, the Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer (DFCC) was integrated in prototype LSP7 and successfully flown on 19 th Feb 2024. DFCC has been indigenously developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru for the Tejas – Mk1A. Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer features Quadraplex Power PC based Processor, high speed autonomous state machine based I/O controller, enhanced computational throughput and complex on-board software complied to DO178C level- A safety requirements. All critical parameters and performance of the flight controls were found satisfactory. The maiden flight was piloted by Wg Cdr Siddarth Singh KMJ (Retd) of National Flight Test Centre.

Aeronautical Development Agency, under the aegis of Department of Defence R&D and Ministry of Defence has successfully type certified Tejas-Light Combat aircraft (LCA). Indian Air Force has already operationalised Tejas LCA Mk1. The improved version of the aircraft, Tejas MK1A features advanced mission computer, high performance Digital Flight Control Computer (DFCC Mk1A), Smart Multi-Function Displays (SMFD), Advanced Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Advanced Self-protection Jammer, Electronic Warfare Suit etc.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh complimented joint teams from DRDO, IAF, ADA and industries involved in the development and successful flight test of this critical system for Tejas Mk1A and termed it as a major step towards Atmanirbharata with reduced count of special imports.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated the teams involved in the successful flight test which has boosted the confidence towards delivery of Tejas MK1A to IAF in a stipulated time frame.