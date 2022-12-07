vivo PKL Report: Bharat’s Super 20 Powers Bengaluru Bulls to Massive Win Over Patna Pirates

Hyderabad : The Bengaluru Bulls stayed on track for a third place finish after defeating Patna Pirates 57-44 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Bharat emerged as the best player for the Bulls with 20 points in the game.

Bharat picked up a few raid points as the Bengaluru Bulls took the lead at 13-6 in the 7th minute. The Patna Pirates were on the verge of an all out but Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh effected a fantastic raid to keep his team afloat. However, Bharat carried out a multi-point raid soon after and helped his team inflict an ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 23-12 in the 13th minute. Sachin pulled off a magnificent running hand touch, however, the Bulls still held a comfortable lead at 25-14. Bharat caught out Sunil and Sajin C in the 17th minute as the Bulls continued to dominate the proceedings. The Bengaluru side kept raging on and ended the first half leading at 31-16.

Bharat effected a raid in the opening minutes of the second half and reduced the Pirates to just one member on the mat. Moments later, the Bulls inflicted another ALL OUT and earned an 18-point lead at 36-18. Sachin Narwal also backed up Bharat in the raiding department as the Bulls continued to forge ahead. Mahender Singh pulled off a brilliant SUPER TACKLE in the 33rd minute as the Bulls led at 43-28. Patna’s Anand Tomar effected a SUPER RAID in the 36th minute, but the Bulls still held a big lead at 46-31. The Patna Pirates pulled off an ALL OUT in the last minute of the match, but they were too far behind Bulls’ score. The Bengaluru players didn’t take their foot off the pedal and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.