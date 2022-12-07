Dabur launches ‘Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins’

Kolkata : Dabur India Ltd. announced its entry into the women’s personal hygiene space with the launch of ‘Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins’. This e-commerce exclusive launch, which further strengthens brand Fem’s presence in the personal care market in India, is being launched on India’s leading e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd Business Head-Ecommerce and Modern Trade Mr. Smerth Khanna said, “The world around us is evolving at a fast pace. As a women-centric brand, Fem understands the specific needs of women, and has been constantly innovating and expanding our product range to meet the emerging and unmet needs of our consumers. With the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins, we are addressing an unmet consumer need for a superior feminine hygiene product at a pocket-friendly price. These ultra-soft and super absorbent sanitary pads come with a unique proposition of 5-in-1 Total Period Care.”

Fem Sanitary Napkin comes with Hyper absorbent core with upto 2X higher Absorption, has a Specialized Anion Anti-bacterial strip for 99.99% germ protection, and provides 100% leak-lock for up to 12 hours. It also has a Super-soft cottony top cover for superior comfort and is dermatologically tested safe & non-irritant.

“In our journey to offer the best possible solution for an uncompromised product, we were assisted by the team of Flipkart with important dipstick surveys and data points to decode the current market and demand proposition. We are highly confident of the Fem Sanitary pads launch,” Mr. Khanna added.

Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins will be available in 2 variants: FEM Ultracare XL comes in Pack of 20 (Rs.150) & Pack 40(Rs.299) & FEM Ultracare XL+ comes in Pack of 30 (Rs.330) & Pack of 50 (Rs.535).

“We at Flipkart believe that Feminine Care is of utmost importance to every woman and our endeavor is to make feminine care accessible and affordable to them. We are delighted to onboard Dabur’s newest offering ‘FEM Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins’ on our platform. Flipkart’s wide customer base can now enjoy the benefits of increased selection of personal care and hygiene with Dabur’s offering.” Flipkart Senior Director-Consumables (FMCG), General Merchandise and Home, Kanchan Mishra said.

Dabur also announced the launch of a new social initiative to support women’s health and further empowering adolescent girls from underprivileged sections of the society. Since stigma and ignorance related to menstrual hygiene can be a serious health hazard, this social initiative ‘Swasthya Aur Suraksha’ will not only seek to raise awareness about safe menstrual health practices, but also make hygiene products accessible to adolescent girls. Against each pack of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkin sold, Dabur has committed to give one sanitary napkin free to underprivileged girls.

Speaking on the occasion, Dabur India Ltd AGM-Consumer Marketing Mr. Rajat Mathur said, “This launch demonstrates Dabur’s continued commitment to providing innovative personal care products of the highest quality backed by extensive research and in-depth understanding of our consumer needs. We are confident that the new product will be immensely loved by our shoppers.”

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 138 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Food& Beverages category.