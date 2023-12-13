 Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC Limited, honoured with ‘Most Sustainable Maharatna Leader’ Award at World Sustainability Congress

Gurugram : In recognition of his remarkable leadership in Sustainability initiatives, Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC Limited, was conferred with the ‘Most Sustainable Maharatna Leader’ award at the World Sustainability Congress held in Mauritius on December 12, 2023.

The award was received on behalf of Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Executive Director Mrs. Taruna Gupta and Chief General Manager Shri R Anbalagan received the award. The award is conferred on individuals & organizations who are doing exemplary work and based on track record of their achievements. The award was presented by Mr. Doumeraj Jahajeeah, Director Technical Services, Ministry of Energy & Public Utilities, Mauritius and Mr. Jabir Udhin, Head, Governance, Economic Development Board, Mauritius.

In response to this esteemed recognition, Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan conveyed his heartfelt appreciation and said, “It is an absolute moment of pride and honour to receive such an esteemed award on a global platform. I believe it is a recognition of the teamwork at REC. Therefore, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to all the members of REC for this achievement. REC stays strong in its commitment to positively impact the environment and be sustainable towards the environment and society. I congratulate you all.”

Under the discerning leadership of Shri Dewangan, REC has been conferred with the Maharatna status and also diversified into the non-power infrastructure & logistics sector and is poised to play a key role in the power sector’s transformational journey in the country. Shri Dewangan had also been conferred with the prestigious ‘The Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia’ award at the Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave 2022-23 in March 2023.

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE established in 1969, under Ministry of Power, provides long term loans and other finance products for Power-Infrastructure sector comprising of Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewable Energy and new technologies like Electric Vehicles, Battery Storage, Green Hydrogen etc. More recently REC has also diversified into the Non-Power Infrastructure sector comprising of Roads & Expressways, Metro Rail, Airports, IT Communication, Social & Commercial Infrastructure (Educational Institution, Hospitals), Ports and Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works in respect of various other sectors like Steel, Refinery, etc. The loan book of REC exceeds Rs 4.74 Lakh Crore.