New Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath along with Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma in Raipur

In Chhattisgarh, senior tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai took the oath as the Chief Minister of the State today. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy in a ceremony held at the Science College ground in Raipur.

Akaswani correspondent report During the swearing-in ceremony held today in Raipur, BJP State president Arun Sao and the Party’s State General Secretary and young leader Vijay Sharma took the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ramdas Athawale. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Tripura, along with many senior leaders of the Party, were also present on the occasion. A large number of BJP workers and people from various sections of society had reached the venue from various places of the State to attend the programme. The programme was telecast live through LED screens in various district headquarters, urban local bodies, and Gram Panchayats of the State, allowing more and more people to watch the swearing-in ceremony. Vikalp Shukla, Akashvani News, Raipur.