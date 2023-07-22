Visit Of ADM R Hari Kumar, Chief Of The Naval Staff, To Vietnam

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, on an official visit to Vietnam will preside the Decommissioning followed by Handing Over Ceremony of Indian Naval Ship Kirpan to Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN), scheduled on 22 July 2023 at Cam Ranh, Vietnam.



The transfer of an indigenously built in-service missile corvette, INS Kirpan, from the Indian Navy to the Vietnam People’s Navy reflects India’s commitment to assist its like-minded partners in enhancing their capacity and capability, and is in consonance with the Government of India’s policies of ‘Act East’ and ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)’. This is the maiden occasion of gifting a fully operational corvette by India to any Friendly Foreign Country.



INS Kirpan, an indigenously built Khukri-class Missile Corvette is being handed over to VPN in accordance with Hon’ble Raksha Mantri’s announcement of gifting an in-service missile corvette to Vietnam on 19 Jun 2023. Towards executing the same, INS Kirpan departed on her final journey under Indian Tricolour from India to Vietnam on 28 Jun 23 and reached Cam Ranh, Vietnam on 08 Jul 2023.



Adm R Hari Kumar would also be visiting Vietnam People’s Navy’s Headquarters at Hai Phong for bilateral interaction with Vice Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, CINC, Vietnam People’s Navy and would be calling on the Minister of National Defence, Vietnam.



The visit of the CNS signifies a high level of bilateral defence engagements between IN and VPN, as well as India’s recognition of ‘ASEAN Centrality’ to the region.



