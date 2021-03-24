Virtual National Conference on Changing Contours of Indigenous Knowledge among Tribal Communities of India

Bhubaneswar: Tribal Research Institute, Odisha under Government of Odisha in ST& SC Development Department with support of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India is organising a 3 day national Webinar from 24th to 26th March on the theme “Changing Contours of Indigenous Knowledge System among the Tribes of India’ in collaboration with United Indian Anthropology Forum.

The three day webinar was inaugurated by Dr. Navljeet Kapoor, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India and Principal Secretary, ST & SC Development Department, Government of Odisha Smt. Ranjana Chopra. The welcome address was given by the Director, SCSTRTI Prof. Dr. A. B. Ota and a deliberation was given by Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, former VC Sambalpur and Berhampur Universities and currently the President of United Indian Anthropology Forum.

There will be 4 Technical Sessions in the 3 day Webinar which will include deliberations by eminent personalities like Prof. Joshi, Vice Chancellor, Delhi University, Prof. K. K. Mishra, former Vice Chancellor, Utkal University of Culture, former Director IGRMS and Former Director Anthropological Survey of India, Prof. D.K. Behera, former Vice Chancellor Samba;pur and Berhampur Universities and a noted internationally acclaimed Anthropologist,

former Director, IGRMS Prof. Sarit Choudhary, Prof. Gregory a noted Anthropologist, Prof. A. B. Ota, Director, TRI, Odisha, Prof. Victoria Reyes Garcia from Spain, many researchers from TRIs and COEs of the country including Patanjali, AIIMS research and a host of Anthropologists and scholars who have worked in the field of indigenous knowledge system of tribal communities of the country.

With this background, this Webinar would contemplate on various dimensions of 1K

possessed by the tribes and indigenous people of India in the form of unwritten and uncodified memories that are equally scientific and useful in their daily as well as special survival strategies. It would also attempt to bridge the gap between Traditional Knowledge and modern science to propagate a useful synthesis of both forms of knowledge for human good, especially for the tribal communities.

This three day national Webinar on the theme “Changing Contours of Indigenous

Knowledge System among the Tribes of India” will provide a platform to share the findings of studies undertaken by tribal communities in various parts of the country which will be a great knowledge sharing exercise among the researchers from TRIs, COEs and many experts from different fields including large number of Anthropologists who are attending this webinar.

From the three day Webinar, a road map can be drawn up for undertaking documentation of various kinds of Indigenous Knowledge System and Practices among Tribal Communities of the Country by the TRIs in collaboration with COEs, other research bodies and domain experts so that a documentation on this aspect covering all major tribal communities can be accomplished.