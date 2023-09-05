Virgin Atlantic is pleased to announce its first-year anniversary of the codeshare agreement with IndiGo, marking a significant milestone in the partnership. The collaboration has not only facilitated seamless travel experiences but has also opened new horizons for frequent flyers seeking enhanced connectivity and travel options.

The partnership enables customers to connect between Virgin Atlantic and IndiGo’s networks with a single ticket. The partnership has grown from strength to strength, initially launched with 8 destinations in September 2022, growing to 34 destinations across the country now. In one year more than 30,000 customers have connected between Virgin Atlantic and IndiGo’s network, with the most popular destinations being Goa, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Amritsar.

A standout feature of this codeshare agreement is the significant benefits it offers to members of Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club. Travelers can now accelerate their journey towards rewards, with the unique opportunity to earn both Virgin Points and Tier Points on every codeshare flight in collaboration with IndiGo. This enhancement exemplifies the commitment of both airlines to deliver exceptional value to their loyal customers.

Alex McEwan, Country Manager, South Asia, Virgin Atlantic, commented:

“We are thrilled to celebrate the first anniversary of our codeshare partnership with IndiGo, which is offering more choice for our customers across India. Our performance in India continues to go from strength to strength and we are excited to launch flights to Bengaluru from London Heathrow in March 2024 which will offer more connecting options for customers in the South of India”

As Virgin Atlantic and IndiGo celebrate the successful first year of their partnership, they look forward to continuing this journey of collaboration and innovation, enriching the travel experiences of their customers through seamless connectivity, expanded choices, and rewarding loyalty programs.