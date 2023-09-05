136000 Rural People Benefited By TPNODL Mobile Health Dispenses

Balasore: As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) a Tata Power & Odisha Govt. joint venture is committed to provide basic healthcare services to the local communities in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak & Jajpur district in Odisha. For the wellbeing of People, TPNODL has deployed four numbers of Mobile Health Dispensaries (MHD) in aforesaid five districts. Health camps organises in the remote rural areas with help of local Line Men and Junior Engineers of respective Electrical Divisions on regular basis. Community members are made well aware about the Camps prior to the Camp date in each and every location.

In these camps, a team of qualified MBBS doctors, pharmacists, and Nurses are deployed by the Company to provide free consultation services and medicines at the door steps of the Community where Public Health Centre (PHC) or Community Health Centre (CHC) are not available. Treatments provided by the Doctors and team for the diseases like cold, cough, fever, Headache, Dengue, Malaria and other diseases. In addition to above Medical Team conducts Health Awareness Campaigns in rural villages across five districts on preventive diseases. More than 40000 community members aware about the preventive aspects of critical diseases.

TPNODL organised more than 1050 numbers of health camps and treatment and free medicines provided to 96000 patients. All together 136000 numbers of rural people have been benefited out of this programme. TPNODL always believes and works towards overall development of the lives of rural people and the society as a whole under manifold of CSR activities.

Speaking on the subject, Sri Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO, TPNODL told that Promoting good-health and wellbeing of communities around us has always been a focus area for us. Based on the Principle of Tata Organisation, we always work towards changing the lives of people in Northern Odisha in the areas of Vocational Training, livelihood, employment generation, women empowerment, medical facilities, and education for poor and vulnerable children through our CSR programmes.