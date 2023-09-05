TPSODL cautions customers against fraudsters collecting bills

Berhampur: TPSODL, issues a strong warning to its customers regarding fraudulent bill collectors. Recently, an unauthorized individual named Animesh Biswas was reported in the Malkangiri division, using a fake machine for bill collections and issued receipts. These receipts lacked vital information like consumer numbers and the TPSODL logo. FIR has been lodged for stringent action on Animesh. TPSODL urges customers to use authorized payment methods to ensure receipt legitimacy.

TPSDOL advises consumers to check bill collector’s authenticity asking for information like consumer number, outstanding payments, due date etc. as this information is available with authorized bill collectors. If anything, suspicious found, consumer can immediately reach out to 24*7 Toll-Free Helpline at 1800-345-6797/1912 of TPSODL.

Mr. Amit Garg, Chief Executive Officer of TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited, stated, “We are closely monitoring fraudulent activities to safeguard our customers. We urge our customers to utilize only authorized channels or platforms for bill payments. It is of utmost importance to refrain from making payments without a valid TPSODL receipt and to immediately report such incidents to our officers. Stay vigilant and protect your payments.”