Vigilance Awareness Week successfully conducted at ESIC

New Delhi : The closing ceremony of ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ (31.10.2022 – 06.11.2022) was held on 07th November, 2022 at ESIC Headquarters. Shri Suresh N. Patel, Central Vigilance Commissioner graced the function as the Chief Guest. The other dignitaries who graced the event were Shri P. Daniel, Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission, Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Director General, ESIC, Shri A. K. Kanoujia, Addl. Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission, Ms. T. L. Yaden, Financial Commissioner, ESIC and Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Vigilance Officer, ESIC along with other senior officers of ESIC. All the Field Offices and Hospitals/Medical Colleges joined the function through on-line mode.

The ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ commenced with taking Integrity Pledge on 31st October, 2022. Various activities viz. Essay Writing Competition, Quiz, Painting Competition and Debate were also conducted during the whole week to instill the theme of “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation” and to increase awareness among the various stakeholders to fight the menace of corruption. Besides conducting activities during the Vigilance Awareness Week, ESIC also started observing 03 months precursor campaign to Vigilance Awareness Campaign from 16.08.2022 to 15.11.2022. During precursor campaign also, various activities focusing on preventive vigilance cum internal housekeeping were conducted.

In his speech, during the event, Shri Suresh N. Patel, Central Vigilance Commissioner said that corruption has to be eradicated completely to see India developed. He also added that individuals should maintain their integrity throughout their life. Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Director General, ESIC emphasized on leveraging the latest technologies in providing services in more transparent manner by minimizing human intervention. He also said that the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation is striving to ensure not only a corruption free environment to everyone but also provide the best quality of services.

Shri P. Daniel, Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission appreciated the work done and measures taken by ESIC and said that with the use of technology the menace of corruption can be combatted effectively. He emphasized on the three-pronged approach of Central Vigilance Commission viz. Punitive Vigilance, Preventive Vigilance and Participative Vigilance for realizing a corruption free India. Shri. A. K. Kanoujia, Addl. Secretary applauded the efforts of ESIC for providing Social Security benefits to the weaker sections of the society. He advised to execute the daily jobs honestly and diligently, follow proper GFR Rules and go by the manuals for living a corruption free life.

Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Vigilance Officer, ESIC during his introductory speech said that around 356 pending vigilance complaints were disposed of during the 03-month long precursor campaign on ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’.

