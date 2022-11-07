Power Ministry issues Amendment in Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EV)- the revised consolidated Guidelines & Standards

New Delhi : Ministry of Power issues amendment in the revised consolidated Guidelines & Standards dated for Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles issued by the Ministry on 14.01.2022.

It has been decided to make the following additions in these guidelines:

(a) Under the heading 3. Public Charging Infrastructure (PCI) Requirements”, para 3.1 (xi) has been added as under:

xi. The public charging stations shall have the feature of prepaid collection of service charges with the time of the day rates and discount for solar hours.

(b) Under the heading “8. Service charges at PCS”, para 8.3 has been added as under: