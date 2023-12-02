Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar delivers Dr. Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture organized by Akashvani

New Delhi,2nd December: Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today delivered the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture, being organized by Akashvani since 1969 in the memory of the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The topic for this year’s lecture was “Emergence of India as an Economic Superpower”. Addressing the gathering at Broadcasting House, Akashvani, New Delhi, the Vice President said that India’s economy as well as its global respect and credibility has increased manifold in the recent years. “Today, the countries of the world want to listen to India and respect its views and the entire world has recognized the skills and talent of India’s youth. The African Union was granted membership of G20 under India’s G20 Presidency. This is the result of India’s increasing credibility and respect in the world.”

The Vice President pointed out that a decade ago, the Indian economy was counted among the fragile five, but that today it is the fifth largest economy in the world. “The nation has achieved this feat due to the hard work of 140 crore citizens and efficient leadership. India has become the first country in the world to reach the southern end of the Moon. The country has made several achievements in the field of digital public infrastructure and digital payments as well.”

Taking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme, the Vice President said that it is probably the first programme in the history of radio, which is so regular and has completed the journey of 107 episodes. “The Prime Minister chose radio to communicate with the people and through it, he created a communication revolution. Mann Ki Baat has become Jan Ki Baat of the country and reaches the hearts of the people.”

The Vice President said that the production of some basic goods is necessary to strengthen any country and its economy. “It hurts a lot when India imports small items like candles, lamps, children’s toys and kites. Today, when India is emerging as an economic superpower, there is a need to ensure that the people remain connected to country’s roots and culture.” The Vice President also called upon the citizens to foil the attempts of those tarnishing the image of the country.

Underlining that the country’s youth have the power to take India to the top in Amritkaal, Shri Dhankhar said that India’s re-emergence as a world leader is possible only when every person of the country discharges their duties.

The full text of the Vice President’s lecture can be accessed here.

In his welcome address, Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary Shri Apurva Chandra said that Dr. Rajendra Prasad taught us that the post of President should be independent, non-partisan and outside party politics. The path laid by him is continuing to this day, wherein constitutional posts such as those of President, Vice President and Governor of states are kept out of politics, he added. The Secretary pointed out that Dr. Rajendra Prasad is the only President who served two full terms, having served as the first President of independent India, from 1950 – 1962.

The Secretary recalled that Akashvani has been organizing Dr. Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture on December 3, the birth anniversary of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, since 1969.

The Lectures seek to thoroughly evaluate the nation’s political, social and cultural environment. The achievements and the future prospects of the country are also critically analyzed in these lectures. Noted scholars and thinkers of India deliver the Lectures on a subject of their choice before an invited audience.

The first Lecture of this series was delivered in 1969 by Hindi litterateur and thinker, Dr. Hazari Prasad Dwivedi. Former President Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, former Prime Ministers Shri Atal Bijari Vajpayee, Shri Chandrashekhar and Shri Vishwanath Pratap Singh; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath; political leaders Shri Vishambhar Nath Pandey and Shri Yashvant Sinha; litterateurs Smt. Mahadevi Verma, Shri Agyey, Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Dr. Vidyanivas Mishra, Shri Bhishma Sahni, Smt. Gaura Pant Shivani and Shri Krishna Chandra Sharma Bhikkhu are among the distinguished people who have delivered this lecture in the past.

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi; Principal Director General, Akashvani News Dr. Vasudha Gupta, officials of Prasar Bharati and I&B Ministry and students of schools and colleges in Delhi attended the programme, at Akashvani’s office in Broadcasting House, New Delhi. The lecture can be watched here.