VICE CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF PROCEEDS ON A VISIT TO MALAYSIA

New Delhi : Lieutenant General BS Raju, the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) has proceeded on a three day visit to Malaysia from 08 to 10 December 2022. During the visit, the Vice Chief will take forward the excellent defence cooperation between India and Malaysia through multiple meetings with senior military and civilian leadership of the country.

The VCOAS is scheduled to call on the Deputy Chief of Malaysian Army and Chief of Staff of Malaysian Armed Forces, where he will exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest. He will also engage in extensive discussions with CEO Malaysian Institute of Defence & Strategic Studies. On 09 November 2022, the VCOAS will witness various training activities of the ongoing joint ‘Exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI’ and interact with the troops.

The visit of the VCOAS will further deepen the bilateral relationships between the two Armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues.