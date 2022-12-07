Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra says, “Malnutrition & Stunting in Odisha can be contained in near future”

Bhubaneswar : “Malnutrition & Stunting in Odisha can be contained in near future” said Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra addressing the National Level Conclave on Childhood Stunting in India held in Bhubaneswar. He said, “Odisha is the first State to introduce a separate nutrition budget.”

State Govt is now spending on social sector targeting health, education, nutrition & sanitation. With around 96.5 lakh families covered under food security programme, 75 000 AWCs actively involved in supplementary nutrition & take home ration being carried through WSHGs, CS said.

Mid Day Meal being served in 55000 schools with active participation of WSHGs, Ahara Kendras in urban bodies, fortified rice and millets being introduced in PDS and supplementary nutrition; Odisha is all set for targeted reduction in stunting & malnutrition, CS added.