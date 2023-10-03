Vi Introduces Data Sharing and Night Time Unlimited Data into Vi Max Family Postpaid Plans

After introducing the industry first ‘Choice’ features, which empowers Vi Max postpaid users to choose their preferred benefits, Vi has introduced two unique propositions into the Vi Max Family Postpaid Plans – Data Sharing and Night Time Unlimited Data. With these product innovations, Vi Max Family Postpaid customers will enjoy more data benefits to watch movies, stream videos, listen to music, play games, surf, chat, work, or study.

Offering enhanced data benefits to its Vi Max Family Postpaid plan users, Vi introduced Data sharing, a new proposition, where the users will get an additional data quota ranging from 10 GB to 25GB, on top of their selected plan. This proposition allows primary and secondary members of the family plan to also share the additional data quota. Vi has also extended Night Time Unlimited Data benefits to Vi Max Family Postpaid Plans, offering them a Truly Unlimited data experience from 12 am to 6 am.

With these, Vi Max Rs 601 Family plan, provides a total data quota of 120 GB with 2 connections. Furthermore, Rs 1001 and Rs 1151 Vi Max Family plans, offer a data quota of 280 GB with 4 connections and 325 GB with 5 connections respectively.

All the Vi Max Postpaid plans come with other value-added benefits including Vi Games, Vi Music, Vi Jobs & Education, Vi Movies & TV. To know more on the Vi Max Family Postpaid plans, log on to https://www.myvi.in/postpaid/family-postpaid-plans