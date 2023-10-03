Uncategorized

Vi Introduces Data Sharing and Night Time Unlimited Data into Vi Max Family Postpaid Plans

After introducing the industry first ‘Choice’ features, which empowers Vi Max postpaid users to choose their preferred benefits, Vi has introduced two unique propositions into the Vi Max Family Postpaid Plans Data Sharing and Night Time Unlimited Data. With these product innovations, Vi Max Family Postpaid customers will enjoy more data benefits to watch movies, stream videos, listen to music, play games, surf, chat, work, or study.

 

Offering enhanced data benefits to its Vi Max Family Postpaid plan users, Vi introduced Data sharing, a new proposition, where the users will get an additional data quota ranging from 10 GB to 25GB, on top of their selected plan. This proposition allows primary and secondary members of the family plan to also share the additional data quota. Vi has also extended Night Time Unlimited Data benefits to Vi Max Family Postpaid Plans, offering them a Truly Unlimited data experience from 12 am to 6 am. 

 

With these, Vi Max Rs 601 Family plan, provides a total data quota of 120 GB with 2 connections. Furthermore, Rs 1001 and Rs 1151 Vi Max Family plans, offer a data quota of 280 GB with 4 connections and 325 GB with 5 connections respectively.

 

All the Vi Max Postpaid plans come with other value-added benefits including Vi Games, Vi Music, Vi Jobs & Education, Vi Movies & TV. To know more on the Vi Max Family Postpaid plans, log on to https://www.myvi.in/postpaid/family-postpaid-plans  

 

Vi Max Family Post Paid Plans- Fixed Benefits

Calls

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Data (Primary)

70 GB

140 GB

140 GB

Data (Secondary)

40 GB

40 GB

40 GB

Night Time Unlimited Data (12am to 6am)

Yes

Yes

Yes

Data Roll Over

200 GB

200 GB

200 GB

Data Sharing

10 GB

20 GB

25 GB

SMS

3000

3000

3000

Vi  Movies & TV

Yes

Yes

Yes

Vi Games

Yes

Yes

Yes

Vi Music

Yes

Yes

Yes

Vi Jobs & Education

Yes

Yes

Yes

 

