Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre to come up at Jatni, Khordha, Odisha

Khordha, Odisha, October 3, 2023: In a momentous effort aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the people of Odisha and addressing the critical healthcare needs of the region, the foundation stone for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre was laid by Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, at Pathani Samanta Auditorium, National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Jatni today.



Present on the occasion were Niranjan Pujari, Honourable Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Suresh Kumar Routray, Hon’ble MLA of Jatni; Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy; Shalini Pandit, Commissioner Cum Secretary; Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha, Dr. Professor H N Ghosh, Director of NISER; Dr. R. A. Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, Chanakya Chaudhary, Director, Tata Steel Foundation and Vice President of Corporate Services, Tata Steel Limited, Sourav Roy, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Steel Foundation, and representatives from various organisations.



Tata Steel Foundation will be undertaking the construction and development of this 65-acre facility in Jatani. The collaboration is with the intent to improve healthcare infrastructure in Odisha and address the cancer care needs of the region.



In his address, Chanakya Chaudhary, expressed: “We recognise the significant healthcare challenges posed by cancer and look forward to the facility as a step towards addressing this key healthcare concern in the State of Odisha. We aspire to develop social impact models that tackle Odisha’s core developmental issues through community involvement, private partnerships, and collaborations. We envision this centre as a transformative asset for cancer care in Odisha and a valuable addition to the National Cancer Grid.”



Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, when operational, will endeavour to make a substantial impact on cancer care in Odisha, fulfilling a vital healthcare need and ensuring equitable access to advanced cancer treatments in the region.



Tata Steel Foundation has made public health a top priority in Odisha, with hospitals and mobile medical units delivering clinical services to local communities. These endeavours are complemented by preventive healthcare programs addressing maternal and neonatal outcomes, non-communicable diseases, and vector-borne diseases.



