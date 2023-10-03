Indian Railways releases its new All India Railway Time Table known as “Trains At A Glance (TAG)” w.e.f. 1st October, 2023

The Ministry of Railways has released its new All India Railway Time Table known as “TRAINS AT A GLANCE (TAG)” effective from 1st October, 2023. The new “Trains at a Glance” is also available on Indian Railways’ official website i.e. https://indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,1,304,366,537,2960

Highlights of the new time table are as follows:

Induction of 64 services of Vande Bharat Trains plus 70 other train services

Extension of existing 90 services to other destinations

Increase in frequency of 12 services

Speeding up of 22 services of trains to convert into Superfast Category

Diversion of 20501/02 Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani via Malda, Bhagalpur

Change in Time Table of some services in South Eastern Railway for improving their Punctuality

The new time table has included 64 services of Vande Bharat Trains and 70 other train services to offer passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience. The new timetable is designed to enhance connectivity between various cities and reduce travel time. Passengers are advised to check the departure and arrival timings as per the new time table.