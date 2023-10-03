Prime Minister Modi dedicates First 800 MW Unit of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC to the Nation

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated the first 800 MW Unit of phase 1 of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC dedicated to the nation, at a programme in Nizamabad, Telangana today. The project, situated in Peddapalli district, will provide low-cost power to Telangana and provide a boost to the economic development of the state. It will also be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Telangana and said that the development of any nation or state depends upon its self-reliant capacity for electricity production as it improves Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business simultaneously. “Smooth supply of electricity gives momentum to growth of industries in a state”, the Prime Minister remarked. He emphasized that the second unit of the project will also be operational very soon, and upon its completion, the installed capacity of the power plant would rise to 4,000 MW.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness over the fact that the Telangana Super Thermal Power Plant is the most modern power plant out of all NTPC power plants in the country. “The major part of electricity produced in this power plant will go to the people of Telangana”, the Prime Minister said as he emphasized the central government’s efforts to complete completing the projects whose foundation stones are laid. He recalled laying the foundation stone of this project in 2016 and expressed gratitude for inaugurating it today. “This is the new work culture of our government”, he added. The Prime Minister said that the government is working to fulfill the energy needs of Telangana.

Phase I of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC is being established at an approved cost of ₹ 10,998 crore on the available land in the premises of NTPC’s existing Ramagundam station in Peddapalli district. It will supply 85% of its power to the state of Telangana.

Being a pit-head power station with ultra supercritical technology, this project will also help the state of Telangana with low-cost power. Further, this being the most efficient power station of NTPC in India, this will reduce specific coal consumption (Total consumption of coal per unit of power generated) and CO2 emissions, making it one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in India.

With commissioning of the 1st unit of the project, the power supply scenario has improved in the state of Telangana as well as in the country. This project will help in strengthening the overall economic growth in the region.

NTPC Ltd. is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. With an installed capacity of more than 73 GW and a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.