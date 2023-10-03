Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds all-party meeting on report of caste-based survey

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held an all-party meeting in Patna on Tuesday on the report of caste-based survey in the state. The meeting was held a day after the release of the data of the Survey.

Chairing the meeting Mr. Kumar said that the caste survey is elaborative and comprehensive in nature. He said it has taken care of the economic and educational status of all sections of society.

The Chief Minister said the main purpose of the survey is to uplift the poor class and deprive section of society. Mr Kumar said, it will provide good inputs for policy making and formulation of social welfare schemes.

The party leaders and representatives of BJP, JD(U), RJD, HAM, AIMIM and other left parties, several cabinet ministers, and senior officials were present at the meeting.