Varsha Priyadarshini distributes Sanitary Napkins in Jagannath Prasad Village

Bhubaneswar: Odia Actor and Social Activist Varsha Priyadarshini visited Chunokoli Gram in Jagannath Prasad Village on Friday. The purpose of her visit was to meet the women of the village and make them aware of the importance of Menstrual hygiene by distributing Sanitary Napkin kits among them.

The drive was organised by Sammanita, the charitable organisation of Varsha Priyadarshini, following all the COVID-19 protocols. Maintaining menstrual hygiene is important to a woman’s health and is critical in avoiding serious diseases that women may face otherwise.