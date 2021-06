Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt plans to set up 20 PSA plants with a production capacity of 24,000 litre medical oxygen per minute. So far, foundation stones have been laid for 15 PSA plants including 8 PSA plants today, along with other healthcare infrastructure.

On this occasion, CM mentioned that the #COVID19 situation has improved significantly in the State. CM advised officials to remain prepared for the possible third wave and urged people not to lower guard, wear double masks & get vaccinated.