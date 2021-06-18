Alliance Air Arranges Raja Yoga For Employees Health & Well Being

New Delhi: Alliance Air, as a precursor to upcoming Yoga Day celebrations, is conducting a seven day Raja Yoga Meditation course for all its employees including pilots & cabin crew. The course in being conducted by Brahma Kumaris foundation virtually for Alliance Air & HARPS, a spiritual organization. Sister Nirmala Didi, Joint chief of Brahma Kumari along with Sister Sangeeta & Mrs. Harpreet A De Singh, CEO, Alliance Air virtually inaugurated the course with a curtain-raiser on 14th June 2021 and it will culminate on 21st June 2021. The one hour course is being conducted in the afternoon hours from 1300hrs to 1400hrs and receives enthusiastic participation from all the employees.

On spearheading this initiative Mrs.Harpreet A De Singh, CEO, Alliance Air said, “This course will be a cherished memory in the hearts and minds of the Alliance Air family for times to come. The insights learned through this course will reflect in our stride towards higher productivity, better teamwork & create positive thoughts, as an airline and individually. Through this journey, we will be deep-diving into the true meaning of soul consciousness & enabling harmony in the workplace. The world has seen very tough circumstances due to Covid 19 and efforts like these build harmony, peace, and purity to tackle challenges and overcome them. Just like vaccination drives conducted at Alliance Air cater to the physical well being of the employees, meditation focuses on their emotional and spiritual health which is very important”.

Raja Yoga meditation is a form of meditation that is accessible to people of all backgrounds. It is a meditation without rituals or mantras and can be practiced anywhere at any time. Raja Yoga meditation is practiced with open eyes, which makes this method of meditation versatile, simple, and easy to practice. Regular practice gives the power to choose good and positive thoughts over those which are negative and wasteful.

